Xposure/AKM-GSI
Angelina Jolie has had one very busy day in London.
The Oscar-winning actress gave her very first lecture as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics earlier this morning at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security.
Jolie is slated to begin teaching a master's course in the fall.
Camilla Yahaya, a student at the prestigious school, opened up to E! News about the A-lister's visit.
"It was really amazing to have her on campus. Her arrival had been anticipated but we started to think because of her personal situation she might have backed out of the role. There was a real buzz on campus—everyone was looking for her.
Yahaya added, "one of my friends was in her lecture…she seemed shy yet enthusiastic. She is teaching a really small course. There are about five classes and one lecture in a week."
And speaking to the Evening Standard shortly before her class, Jolie admitted that she was a "little nervous, feeling butterflies."
"I hope I do well. This is very important to me," she said before walking into her lecture hall.
But making a grand appearance on campus wasn't the only thing in Jolie's calendar for today…
The actress was treated to a private tour of none other than Buckingham Palace alongside her eldest song Maddox.
According to local media reports, no members of the royal family were there during the mother-son tour.
Imagine Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, even little Prince George and Princess Charlotte meeting Jolie? Now that would have been a meeting fit for royalty.
She is an honorary Dame after all...