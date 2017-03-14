Ben Affleck is staying focused on his health and sobriety.

Shortly after the Oscar winner announced on social media that he recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction, E! News is learning more about the actor's decision to get professional help.

"He didn't want to cycle through anything he had dealt with in the past," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "He's moving in a healthy, balanced direction."

Our insider also assures us that entering rehab had nothing to do with Jennifer Garner. Instead, the Hollywood star decided to do everything on his own including his public announcement.

"He didn't want to hide," our source explained. "He will continue to work on it. This was a step, but it's a progressive process. He's in a good place."