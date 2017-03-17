You can call her the birthday girl today, but Coco's favorite title these days is mom.
As the reality star celebrates turning 38, fans can't help but notice the love and affection Coco has for her baby girl Chanel.
Whether managing her daughter's very own Instagram—that has a whopping 428,000 followers—or simply sharing new pictures of her fashionable child, Coco has embraced motherhood with open arms.
While we have no doubt Ice-T and the family have something special planned for Friday, we decided to acknowledge some of the crazy cute moments between Coco and daughter Chanel.
As much as Coco is lucky to have Chanel, Chanel is also more than fortunate to have Coco as her mama.
Chanel's Birthday Party: Last December, Coco went all out for her daughter's first birthday. The proud mom gathered family and friends to celebrate Chanel's first 12 months at Sugar Factory in New York City. Complete with Disney costumes, decorations and balloons, it's safe to say this party was the start of a great tradition.
Chanel's Runway Debut: Just last month, Chanel made her New York Fashion Week debut by modeling kids clothes for Nike's Jordan athletic wear. As you likely could have guessed, mommy and daddy were by Chanel's side as she captivated the crowd. "Chanel was in a daze (not amused) but managed to wave to the crowd," Coco shared after the show. "First time ever I'm on the catwalk without heels."
Coco and Chanel's Cheerleading Skills: When dad was performing at the Art of Rap festival in Brooklyn, his daughter was able to score a seat backstage. "I'm a babywearing mommy and proud of it!" Coco joked on Instagram while sporting Chanel in a Baby K'tan Baby Carrier. "Even at my man's performances #artofrapfest."
Ice-T and Coco's Family Vacation: On an island in the sun, this family is going to have some fun. Getaways to tropical locations got an extra dose of cuteness when Chanel began enjoying the weather, scenery and some swimwear at five months old. "It doesn't get better than this!" Coco wrote while enjoying mother-daughter time.
Chanel's Late-Night Debut: Lights, camera, action! When Ice-T and Coco made their way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the proud parents couldn't help but bring a special guest along for the fun visit. "Say hello to your rich uncle!" Ice-T joked to late-night host Jimmy Fallon.
Coco's Namaste Habits: When mom has some free time to work out, she likes to enjoy some yoga with her daughter close by. "It's funny how she mimics me. I'm gonna try to keep her as limber as me," Coco shared during on Instagram. "I was a tomboy when I was younger & and I've had no sports injuries to date & I give a lot of credit to stretching #yogababy."
Coco's Big Halloween: Why celebrate the spooky holiday in one costume when you can have multiple looks? For baby Chanel's first Halloween, mom decided to dress her up in several costumes including Snow White and a blooming flower. We already can't wait for this coming October.
Coco and Chanel's Matching Style: If there's one thing mom likes to do, it has to be twinning with her daughter. One look at Coco's Instagram and you'll see just how many times the mother-daughter duo wear matching outfits. You didn't think Coco would disappoint in the fashion department when she became a mom, right?