You can call her the birthday girl today, but Coco's favorite title these days is mom.

As the reality star celebrates turning 38, fans can't help but notice the love and affection Coco has for her baby girl Chanel.

Whether managing her daughter's very own Instagram—that has a whopping 428,000 followers—or simply sharing new pictures of her fashionable child, Coco has embraced motherhood with open arms.

While we have no doubt Ice-T and the family have something special planned for Friday, we decided to acknowledge some of the crazy cute moments between Coco and daughter Chanel.

As much as Coco is lucky to have Chanel, Chanel is also more than fortunate to have Coco as her mama.