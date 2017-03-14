EXCLUSIVE!

There's Nothing Cuter Than Watching the Kids From This Is Us Recite Their Grown Up Characters' Most Famous Lines

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Bunton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed Rehab Stint for Alcohol Addiction

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Engaged? See Why Everyone Is Talking About the Ring on Her Finger!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's the Tuesday after Daylight Savings, and we're all still feeling a little tired and a little annoyed about losing that hour of sleep. There's still three more days until the weekend, and, worst of all, tonight marks the season finale of This Is Us.

Well, while we can't prevent any of that from happening (though we wish we could get back that extra sleep), we can provide you one of the cutest, heartwarming videos you'll see all week.

E! News caught up wit the "Big 3," aka the kids from This Is Us who play the 9-year-old version of their adult characters. 

Lonnie Chavis (Randall), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (Kate) and Parker Bates (Kevin) have been making us laugh, cry and absolutely adore them throughout the first season of the NBC hit show, and while we didn't think we could love them anymore, they proved us wrong.

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

When they stopped by E! News, they decided to reenact some of the most famous (dramatic and funny) lines that their adult leads—Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley—have said this season.

Needless to say, the outcome is totally adorable and definitely turned our day around. Enjoy for yourself by watching the video above!

This Is Us' season finale airs Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ This Is Us , Chrissy Metz , Justin Hartley , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again