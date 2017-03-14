EXCLUSIVE!

Mandy Moore Has a Message for Fans After This Is Us Season Finale "Doozy"

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Biel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed Rehab Stint for Alcohol Addiction

This Is Us

This Is Us Finale Shows Shows the Beginning & the Beginning of the End of Jack and Rebecca

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you're reading this through bleary eyes, then chances are you just watched the This Is Us season one finale. It'll be OK. Remember to breathe. You survived "Moonshadow" and Mandy Moore has a message for you. Mama Pearson to the rescue!

"I hope everybody enjoyed the finale, it was a bit of a doozy," Moore told E! News while promoting Tangled: The Series with costar Zachary Levi by her side.

The adventures of the Pearson clan will continue for at least two (yes, two) more seasons—NBC has ordered 18 episodes for each season.

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

"I'm just as curious as all of you are to see where we pick up in the beginning of season two," Moore said.

Expect more time jumps, it is creator Dan Fogelman after all. Fogelman posted the text exchange he had Papa Jack Pearson himself, Milo Ventimiglia, after the actor read the episode. And yes, he knows he spelled Ventimiglia's name wrong, Fogelman.

"Ha! Didn't see that. Put into my phone early on. Hey I got "Milo" right," he tweeted.

And yes, we know, This Is Us didn't reveal how Jack died. You knew that wasn't going to happen now.

"The one thing you do know is Jack is dead and everybody's fascinated with knowing how, when and why," Ventimiglia said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "The thing that I keep…talking about to people is, worry about how he's living. Why he's living. Those are the moments. Don't focus on death, you want to focus on his life."

This Is Us airs on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ This Is Us , Mandy Moore , NBC , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again