If you're reading this through bleary eyes, then chances are you just watched the This Is Us season one finale. It'll be OK. Remember to breathe. You survived "Moonshadow" and Mandy Moore has a message for you. Mama Pearson to the rescue!

"I hope everybody enjoyed the finale, it was a bit of a doozy," Moore told E! News while promoting Tangled: The Series with costar Zachary Levi by her side.

The adventures of the Pearson clan will continue for at least two (yes, two) more seasons—NBC has ordered 18 episodes for each season.