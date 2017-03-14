If you're reading this through bleary eyes, then chances are you just watched the This Is Us season one finale. It'll be OK. Remember to breathe. You survived "Moonshadow" and Mandy Moore has a message for you. Mama Pearson to the rescue!
"I hope everybody enjoyed the finale, it was a bit of a doozy," Moore told E! News while promoting Tangled: The Series with costar Zachary Levi by her side.
The adventures of the Pearson clan will continue for at least two (yes, two) more seasons—NBC has ordered 18 episodes for each season.
My text exchange with @MiloVentimiglia after he read tonight's finale. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/wozDpw3OG8— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) March 14, 2017
"I'm just as curious as all of you are to see where we pick up in the beginning of season two," Moore said.
Expect more time jumps, it is creator Dan Fogelman after all. Fogelman posted the text exchange he had Papa Jack Pearson himself, Milo Ventimiglia, after the actor read the episode. And yes, he knows he spelled Ventimiglia's name wrong, Fogelman.
"Ha! Didn't see that. Put into my phone early on. Hey I got "Milo" right," he tweeted.
And yes, we know, This Is Us didn't reveal how Jack died. You knew that wasn't going to happen now.
"The one thing you do know is Jack is dead and everybody's fascinated with knowing how, when and why," Ventimiglia said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "The thing that I keep…talking about to people is, worry about how he's living. Why he's living. Those are the moments. Don't focus on death, you want to focus on his life."
This Is Us airs on NBC.
