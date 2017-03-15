Hilary Duffis coming clean about the realities of single parenthood.

E! News has the exclusive first look at the Younger star's Redbook magazine cover, where she opens up about co-parenting son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Hilary and the retired hockey pro separated two years after their only child was born in 2012, and though outwardly Duff and Comrie make divorce look nothing but amicable, she's the first to admit it's not always easy.

Duff told the publication, "Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.' I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal."

"But it's true, I do get a break," she mused. "I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'"