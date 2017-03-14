The secret is finally out!

While viewers just got to see Nick Viall propose to Vanessa Grimaldi in Monday night's finale, the couple has been enjoying their engagement in secret since late November with top-secret date nights throughout the season.

"The show does a great job of trying to get us to see each other," Nick exclusively told E! News' Carissa Culiner. "So we got to see each other every two-to-three weeks for like four to five days at a time. Not ideal, but it was consistent."

However, since they weren't able to be spotted together as to not spoil the season, their meet-ups were meticulously planned and took place at a location picked by the show.