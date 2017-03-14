The secret is finally out!
While viewers just got to see Nick Viall propose to Vanessa Grimaldi in Monday night's finale, the couple has been enjoying their engagement in secret since late November with top-secret date nights throughout the season.
"The show does a great job of trying to get us to see each other," Nick exclusively told E! News' Carissa Culiner. "So we got to see each other every two-to-three weeks for like four to five days at a time. Not ideal, but it was consistent."
However, since they weren't able to be spotted together as to not spoil the season, their meet-ups were meticulously planned and took place at a location picked by the show.
"They literally call it a safe house," Nick said. "It's very cloak and dagger the whole time."
And since Nick and Vanessa couldn't go out, they were "basically locked in a house for that period of time," Nick explained. "There's a lot of spending time together, a lot of talking, which is great, and then we cook, we watch TV, we play games, we did some Bob Ross painting."
ABC
While Netflix and chillin' sounds pretty nice, the isolation "had its own struggles," with Nick saying, "Some of the stresses in the Bachelor world as a couple is simply the fear of leaking the truth, like screwing up, accidentally posting a picture that's somehow in your phone, saying the wrong thing…even that has its own burden."
As for whether or not the couple is going to move in together right away now that the season is over and Nick is about to begin his Dancing With the Stars journey, press play on the video above.
