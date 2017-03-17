The kid brother of the Kardashian family is turning 30.

Rob Kardashian, whom we've watched come of age on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the past decade, celebrates his 30th birthday today—and we imagine his sprawling family can't believe he's all grown up, either!

The past year in particular has been especially momentous and life-changing for Rob, who became a first-time dad in November when daughter Dream Kardashian was born. And thanks to all the lessons that come with fatherhood, both preparing for it and actually living it, the young man whom we've seen till now figuring it all out as he went along is starting a new chapter that focuses on his baby girl.

But no man is an island, and the relationships that most impacted his life over the years have helped lead him to where he is today.