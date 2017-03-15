Spring Styling Tips From a Celeb Designer

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
She's designed clothes for some of the biggest celebs, and now she's at your service.
Alice + Olivia's Creative Director and CEO Stacey Bendet is dishing out some highly-coveted information on three celeb-loved spring trends.
From flowing, sexy dresses to embellished, studded bombers, she has industry tips to share on how to make the popular silhouettes your own. Consider this a personal styling session with one of fashion's biggest names. (No. Big. Deal.)
Whether you're looking for the perfect daytime look or searching for something more elevated, here are Stacey's tips!
Richard Buxo / Splash News
If you have more feminine and classic taste, like Mandy Moore's, flirty and flowy dresses are a staple for spring! Pair yours with a leather jacket to add dimension to the look.
Alice + Olivia Adrianna Mock Wrap Maxi, $375; Naoma Long Asymmetrical Hem Dress, $350; Lucia High Slit Loose Tank Dress, $275; Cody Studded Leather Cropped Jacket, $1,395
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
If your style is a bit more edgy, like Kate Mara's, jumpsuits can be interpreted as a modern-day gown for spring. Dress them down with a studded bomber and add a pop of color shoe to peak out just under the wide leg pant.
Alice + Olivia Tereza Button Front Jumpsuit, $440; Raven Embroidered Wideleg Jumpsuit, $995; Lina V-Neck Jumpsuit, $375; Demia Embellished Leather Bomber, $1,295
AZ/X17online.com
If your style is more casual, like Kourtney Kardashian's, you can take athleisure to a new level by adding a statement jacket. Studded denim and embroidered bombers will elevate your look this spring!
Alice + Olivia Chloe Studded Crop Denim Jacket, $595; Jackie Printed Yoga Legging, $125; Lila Embroidered Oversized Bomber Jacket, $695; Jackie Yoga Legging, $110
It's official: you're ready.