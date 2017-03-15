Spring Styling Tips From a Celeb Designer

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed Rehab Stint for Alcohol Addiction

ESC: Bella Hadid, Hollywood Makeup

Cream Contouring: Bella Hadid's Makeup Artist Shares His No-Nonsense Tips

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Mandy Moore, Kate Mara, Stacey Bendet

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

She's designed clothes for some of the biggest celebs, and now she's at your service.

Alice + Olivia's Creative Director and CEO Stacey Bendet is dishing out some highly-coveted information on three celeb-loved spring trends.

From flowing, sexy dresses to embellished, studded bombers, she has industry tips to share on how to make the popular silhouettes your own. Consider this a personal styling session with one of fashion's biggest names. (No. Big. Deal.)

Whether you're looking for the perfect daytime look or searching for something more elevated, here are Stacey's tips!

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

ESC: Mandy Moore

Richard Buxo / Splash News

If you have more feminine and classic taste, like Mandy Moore's, flirty and flowy dresses are a staple for spring! Pair yours with a leather jacket to add dimension to the look.

ESC: Alice &amp;amp; Olivia

Alice + Olivia Adrianna Mock Wrap Maxi, $375; Naoma Long Asymmetrical Hem Dress, $350; Lucia High Slit Loose Tank Dress, $275; Cody Studded Leather Cropped Jacket, $1,395

Photos

Under-$100 Swimsuits

ESC: Kate Mara

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If your style is a bit more edgy, like Kate Mara's, jumpsuits can be interpreted as a modern-day gown for spring. Dress them down with a studded bomber and add a pop of color shoe to peak out just under the wide leg pant.

ESC: Alice &amp;amp; Olivia

Alice + Olivia Tereza Button Front Jumpsuit, $440; Raven Embroidered Wideleg Jumpsuit, $995; Lina V-Neck Jumpsuit, $375; Demia Embellished Leather Bomber, $1,295

Photos

50 Shades of Sweaters—from Light to Darker

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

AZ/X17online.com

If your style is more casual, like Kourtney Kardashian's, you can take athleisure to a new level by adding a statement jacket. Studded denim and embroidered bombers will elevate your look this spring!

ESC: Alice &amp;amp; Olivia

Alice + Olivia Chloe Studded Crop Denim Jacket, $595; Jackie Printed Yoga Legging, $125; Lila Embroidered Oversized Bomber Jacket, $695; Jackie Yoga Legging, $110

It's official: you're ready.

TAGS/ Mandy Moore , Kate Mara , Kourtney Kardashian , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again