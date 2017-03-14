Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Cara Delevingne continues to find new ways to prove she's more than just a pretty face.
We came to know and love the British beauty back in 2011, when at 20-years-old she walked her first very first runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week. Cara's striking eyebrows and free spirited charm drew instant comparisons to Kate Moss, and the following year she modeled for the biggest design houses (Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, shall we go on?) and landed Vogue cover after Vogue cover.
Then in 2015, Moss cut ties with her longtime modeling agency to embark on her original passion: acting. She told the New York Times, prior to making her blockbuster debut in Paper Towns, that "modeling was never a dream of mine" and the stress caused her to develop psoriasis. The job was "was killing my soul," she added.
And it wasn't as if Hollywood producers hadn't pitched Cara roles during the peak of her modeling career. She did appear in 2012's Anna Karenina and 2014 thriller The Face of an Angel, but in her words explained, "It felt crazy to turn down roles because I thought I'd do anything to be an actress, but I realized my dignity's more important than that."
Delevingne received acclaim for Paper Towns, which lead to her being cast in the star-studded superhero flick of last summer, Suicide Squad.
For those doubting her star power on the big screen, she told Time in true Delevingne style, "If anyone just thought I was trying to pad my resume, they can suck my boobs."
"I take what roles I do very seriously. I always want to portray a strong female. Acting roles for women are usually less strong and, like, bleeding hearts," Cara continued. She'll next take a stab at sci-fi action star in 2017's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters /Landov
In April 2016, Cara went public with her mental health struggles on social media, tweeting, "I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self-hatred." Suddenly, her millions of Instagram and Twitter followers were clued in on Cara's most private battles, and she used her platform to add activism to her already illustrious career.
"Mental illness goes unseen, but hopefully I don't want it to be unheard," Delevingne shared with E! News' Marc Malkin. "I want to speak up for it. A lot of people I've loved in my life suffer from [depression], including myself...One of the main things is talking about it, using your voice."
And speaking of her voice, Cara has also lent it to support numerous animal rights campaigns and a 2014 PSA for testicular cancer.
Delevingne's other creative ventures include music and design. She's a known master on the drums, guitar and mic, and even teamed up with Pharrell Williams to sing, act and dance her way into a Chanel short film. Cara's flair for fashion came to life by way of two collections designed for DKNY and four for Mulberry.
We'll next see Cara enter the literary world, as Tuesday brought a major announcement that she's set to publish her first novel in October. Delevingne took to Instagram to describe Mirror, Mirror as "a twisty coming-of-age story" about four teenage friends, and called the writing experience "life changing and something I hold really close to my heart."
If one thing's for sure, we can't wait for Cara to share another piece of her heart with us.