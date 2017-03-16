Any press is good press, right?

Well, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is about to figure that out as she receives a firsthand lesson in the downside of fame in this suspenseful sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of The Arrangement.

While co-hosting an A-list charity event with Kyle West (Josh Henderson), Megan really becomes the center of attention when everyone's phones start buzzing with news about her past. And, judging by the guests' shocked and dismayed facial expressions, it's definitely nothing good.