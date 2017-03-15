For as long as he's been in our lives on Grey's Anatomy, Jackson Avery's father has never been in the picture.

We've gotten more than our fill of his mother, the domineering and ultra-successful Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen)—especially with the mess she's created at Grey Sloan Memorial this year with the whole Minnick debacle—but we've never met the man who ran off when Jackson (Jesse Williams) was young, leaving him to be raised by a single mother. But it looks like that all might be changing—and soon.

In this sneak peek of Thursday's new episode, exclusive to E! News, Jackson and April (Sarah Drew) have traveled to Montana to treat a young patient, but when his ex-wife catches wise to what really may have brought them out to Big Sky Country, she's none too pleased.