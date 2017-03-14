Whoa! Will Smith Looks Just Like Uncle Phil

Though Will Smith and James Avery will only related fictitiously on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, fans are seeing a serious resemblance between Will and Uncle Phil.

Smith recently recorded himself bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge, and instead of appreciating the rainbow and gorgeous scenery behind him, the Internet immediately noticed the uncanny resemblance between him and the late Avery. Naturally, everyone on social media flipped for it, sharing GIFs, memes and more.

The funniest comment might have been from a user who used the hit show's theme song as inspiration: "Now this is a story all about how, my face looks fat from upside down, I like to take a minute just sit right there, I look like Uncle Phil when I fly through the air," the user wrote.