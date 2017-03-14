ABC; Getty Images
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi may be the talk of the town after (SPOILER ALERT!) getting engaged on last night's episode of The Bachelor, but they weren't the first "Nick and Vanessa" to make headlines with their romance...
The first Nick and Vanessa of Hollywood was, of course, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.
In fact, when one fan tweeted that "Nick and Vanessas are just meant to be together," Nick (Lachey) couldn't help but respond. "Man, I gotta start watching this show! And see the other Nick & V," he tweeted back.
So in honor of the original Nick and Vanessa, let's take a look back at some of their cute photos together:
The two got married in July of 2011, airing their wedding on TLC.
Vanessa shared this throwback, writing, "I got to marry the best thing that has ever happened to me. He has shown me how to Love, Trust, Respect, Compromise, Grow, Dream, and truly become a Family. I am grateful everyday for the life we are creating... together. And can't wait to see what's next! #HappyAnniversary."
They're already parents to three little ones. Their son Camden, who was born in 2012, their daughter, Brooklyn, who was born in 2015, and their second son, Phoenix, who was born in December 2016.
The couple is always sharing the most adorable photos of their little ones, from Christmas to Halloween, cozy nights at home to major milestones, and we love them all!
They have cute family traditions, like dressing up in matching pajamas, which makes our heart melt.
And they always manage to keep their marriage spicy.
In honor of Nick's birthday (which also happens to be the same as Vanessa's birthday), she shared this beautiful photo. In the caption, she noted that, no matter what happens around them, she always finds "solace in having a core foundation with you."
And how could they not? They're beautiful!
But our favorite thing about this couple is that they just genuinely enjoy spending time together.
Whether it's sipping a beer under the sun with their kids or...
Getting funky on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, they're always down for a good time.
So, if these two are any sign of just how well a "Nick and Vanessa" romance can do together, we're thinking Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have plenty of happy times ahead.
Cheers to both couples!