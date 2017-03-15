There's an old saying that reads, Behind every cute girl on Instagram, there's a sad guy with a camera. And a brick wall.

Such is the dark underbelly of the world of Instagram stars. For every perfectly-posed photo, every coffee cup held up in front of a sunset, every bafflingly flattering bikini pose, every outfit flat-lay, there is a process to creating those photos that would make an innocent picture-taker gasp.

These are the Instagram Husbands of the world. The men whose phones don't even have room for the Maps app because of the volume of their camera roll. The men who know how to position a skinny arm. The men who instinctively shudder every time they see an outdoor mural or whitewashed brick or anything marble-print. The men whose thumbs are permanently deformed because the shutter button's placement on the iPhone makes no ergonomical sense.