"We laughed, we cried!"

There were a lot of scandalous moments on Sunday's episode of The Arrangement! On the show, nude photos of Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) were leaked online. And if that wasn't enough for Megan to deal with, the photos were leaked in the middle of a party she and boyfriend Kyle West (Josh Henderson) were throwing at his house.

The leak also happened right after Megan's deal closed for Kyle's movie, The Kill Plan. The studio had already been hesitant to agree to let Megan do the movie and then after the photos leaked, it was revealed that the studio can fire Megan by saying she broke the morality clause in her contract.

"The rumor is you leaked the photos yourself as a publicity grab," Megan's agent Leslie (Autumn Reeser) told her.