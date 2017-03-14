Of course, no conversation about RHONY season nine would be complete without mention of the trailer's most shocking moment: The long-awaited return of former star Jill Zarin. Absent from the series since the end of season four, fans have been wondering whether Queen of Zarin Fabrics would ever pop back up to haunt her former BFF Bethenny. And while she does make an appearance, Andy revealed that her screen time in season nine lasts about as long as she did after arriving unannounced on Scary Island. In other words, it's brief.

"Jill appears for a minute," he admitted. "But it's great to have her back.

For more from Andy, including his thoughts on newbie Housewife Tinsley Mortimer, be sure to check out the video above.

Are you as excited about the new season of RHONY as we are? Let us know in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)