We were totally awestruck upon seeing Emma Watson as Belle in the first photos for Beauty and the Beast, but can you imagine watching her transform into the Disney princess in real life?

Well, E! News caught up with the film's director Bill Condon, who couldn't help but gush as he recalled the moment he laid eyes on her in costume.

"The first time I saw her on the set, it was incredible," he told us. "She was in that blue dress—I'd seen her in tests and things like that—but she opened the door of that village and came out and sang 'Little Town' and it was just unbelievable…The idea that something you've known so well is now a reality."