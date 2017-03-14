Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Engaged? See Why Everyone Is Talking About the Ring on Her Finger!

Khloe Kardashian is sparking engagement rumors on social media!

To celebrate her boyfriend Tristan Thompson turning 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just threw her basketball beau a birthday party. But it was her social media posts that have everyone talking.

In a Snapchat post on Monday, Khloe could be seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger! The duo first started romance rumors last summer and officially became exclusive in October. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

So does the ring on Khloe's finger mean the two are now taking their relationship to the next level?

Take a look at the E! News clip above to get the details on the engagement rumors and to get the latest scoop on the rest of the Kardashian family!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

