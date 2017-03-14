Inside Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's "Beautiful" Baby Shower

Spring will be here before long—as will Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's baby.

To celebrate her pregnancy, Shayk "had a beautiful baby shower this month in L.A.," a source tells E! News exclusively. Cooper "was there to help" as their families and friends gathered to celebrate the impending arrival of their firstborn child. "Bradley was hanging with his mother, making sure everything went smoothly," the source says. "He is always very chill and relaxed."

Guests dined on finger foods during the casual daytime event.

Cooper and Shayk know their baby's sex, the source tells E! News, "so they decorated around that." The 31-year-old mom-to-be received "adorable" baby gifts, including "many designer outfits and toys, all with an expensive price point. She was smiling ear to ear during the whole occasion." In fact, the source says, the shower was "more perfect than she could've imagined."