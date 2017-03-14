Inside Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's "Beautiful" Baby Shower

Spring will be here before long—as will Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's baby.
To celebrate her pregnancy, Shayk "had a beautiful baby shower this month in L.A.," a source tells E! News exclusively. Cooper "was there to help" as their families and friends gathered to celebrate the impending arrival of their firstborn child. "Bradley was hanging with his mother, making sure everything went smoothly," the source says. "He is always very chill and relaxed."
Guests dined on finger foods during the casual daytime event.
Cooper and Shayk know their baby's sex, the source tells E! News, "so they decorated around that." The 31-year-old mom-to-be received "adorable" baby gifts, including "many designer outfits and toys, all with an expensive price point. She was smiling ear to ear during the whole occasion." In fact, the source says, the shower was "more perfect than she could've imagined."
James Devaney/GC Images
With only a few months to go until her due date, the Russian supermodel is "feeling pretty good," the source reveals. That said, Shayk has "slowed down" a bit in recent weeks. "She has some major cravings and is indulging in all of them. She loves being pregnant and seeing her and Bradley's baby grow in her belly." And ever since her pregnancy was revealed last year, Shayk has kept up with her workouts. "She's been exercising lightly and working with a trainer."
It appears Shayk's pregnancy has only brought her closer to Cooper, whom she began dating in early 2015. "Irina and Bradley are doing really well. Bradley has been helping Irina and been going with her to doctor appointments and being by her side through this whole pregnancy. He is as excited as she is to be a parent," the source tells E! News exclusively. "Bradley's mother and Irina have gotten even closer during this pregnancy, and his mother has been very helpful."
Though Shayk has yet to give birth, she's already thinking about giving her baby a sibling.
As the source reveals, "She would like one more down the road."