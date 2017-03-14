Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats as the ballroom is officially open for business.

Dancing With the Stars returns for its 24th season in less than a week on March 20, and the couples are hard at work, preparing for their first-ever performance on the ABC reality hit.

E! News has your exclusive first look at Glee star Heather Morris and her professional partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy's DWTS rehearsal, and judging from the photos, it's clear these two are in it to win it. Look at that form! Look at that posture! Look at that chemistry!