Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats as the ballroom is officially open for business.
Dancing With the Stars returns for its 24th season in less than a week on March 20, and the couples are hard at work, preparing for their first-ever performance on the ABC reality hit.
E! News has your exclusive first look at Glee star Heather Morris and her professional partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy's DWTS rehearsal, and judging from the photos, it's clear these two are in it to win it. Look at that form! Look at that posture! Look at that chemistry!
Aside from her time spent on Glee, Heather, 30, has been dancing since she was a kid, and even appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and served as a backup dancer for Beyoncé.
But even with her impressive dance experience, Heather admitted to E! News, "I'm nervous about the live audience…I'm just not totally used to it."
As for Maks, he was quick to sound off on the couple possible having an advantage in the competition, with the new dad saying, "To say that we just have this massive advantage, I think so, but I don't think we're the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers. I'm ready for us to be scrutinized a little different and judged a little different and rightfully so, we'll do our best."
The rest of season 24's couples are:
Simone Biles and Sasha Farber
Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess
Charo and Keo Motsepe
Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
Chris Kattan and Witney Carson
Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy
Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson)
David Ross and Lindsay Arnold
Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.