"Go on and try to tear me down. I will be rising from the ground like a skyscraper."

Demi Lovato made that musical vow in 2011 when she released "Skyscraper," the lead single off of her third studio album, Unbroken. The emotional track marked a public shift in the then-18-year-old's personal life as she turned her back on years of living like a self-described "nightmare."

As she has since publicly revealed, the former child star secretly spent her teenage years grappling with substance abuse, addiction, eating disorders, depression and self-inflicted harm as she rose to fame on the Disney track.