Sometimes you just have to get down and boogie.

Prince William is the latest to be filmed dancing like no one could see. The royal was caught getting down to the rhythm while out with friends during a trip to Verbier, Switzerland, and the footage is nothing short of amazing. Standing alone, Wills let's completely loose and "raises the roof" with his arms as his go-to dance move.

Thankfully, Prince William's shining moment is far from the first dance party to be revealed. Other celebrities have let down the guards to dance the night away, giving fans a sneak peek at their favorite stars' go-to dance moves.