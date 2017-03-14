Eventually, the pretense of fighting over Rinna falls away and the crux of the matter is revealed: These two women just don't really like each other all that much.

"Let me finish, Dorit," Erika says. "You talk a lot."

"And you don't talk enough," Dorit rebuts, rolling her eyes.

"I say important s--t," Erika snaps back. "You say too much boring s--t." Like we said, we don't see friendship bracelets in this pair's future.

Check out the clip above and decide: Are you Team Erika or Team Dorit? Let us know in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)