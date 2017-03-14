Art is imitating life for Emma Watson.
With just days away from the release of Disney's live-action rendition of Beauty and the Beast, the film's star is helping promote the project on an international press tour.
The 26-year-old British actress popped up in the Big Apple Monday night at Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater for an event Belle would have loved.
As Watson and her character both share a passion for reading, the star spoke on the subject at the New York Film Society for Kids. However, it wasn't the only way she channeled the bookworm Disney princess.
The actress took the podium donning a canary gown, a modern version of the one Belle iconically wears for her dance with the Beast in the animated film and another Watson will don in the upcoming redux.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios
As for her love of the written word, Watson has promoted the importance of reading as of late, including participating in Book Fairies Worldwide, a communal book sharing program where contributors hide books around the world for others to find.
It's something Watson has been doing throughout her recent travels and during her commutes on London's tube, though she's often surprised at how little people notice her in action.
"People are kind of like in their zone," she explained to Jimmy Kimmel. "I thought I was going to have issues. People don't recognize me. It's really amazing."
Still, the passion is not for her own publicity, but to help spread one of her and her character's favorite activities.
"She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded," Watson told Total Film of Belle. "That's the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice."
Beauty and the Beast is out March 17 in standard, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D formats.