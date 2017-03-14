Every day Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell are learning something new about their daughters, Lincoln Shepard and Delta Shepard. Unfortunately, it's not always the best stuff.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Shepard opens up about accidentally teaching his 3-year-old daughter Lincoln to say "f--k." It happened accidentally, of course, after the CHiPs star nearly broke his nose on his daughter's bookshelf.

"I let a couple of mother--kers rip," Dax confesses.

Naturally, his daughter caught on. When she struggled to take her sweatshirt off, Lincoln screamed, "Oh f--k!" The couple chose to ignore their daughter's foul language, hoping she would stop saying it on her own. But that experiment didn't last long. The family attended a pool party later and Lincoln said it again.