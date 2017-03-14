We all know Jack Pearson is dead on This Is Us (unless of course this is the first article you've ever read about the show and never saw and episode, then oops, sorry), but perhaps you're focusing too much on that fact.
"The one thing you do know is Jack is dead and everybody's fascinated with knowing how, when and why," Milo Ventimiglia, the man who brings Jack to life on This Is Us, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "The thing that I keep…talking about to people is, worry about how he's living. Why he's living. Those are the moments. Don't focus on death, you want to focus on his life."
So… "This is your way of telling people you're not going to learn anything tomorrow night?" Jimmy Kimmel asked Ventimiglia.
"You may, you may. I have no idea. Actually, I do have an idea," Ventimiglia conceded.
It certainly seemed like viewers were going to see the death based on the teasers, but as This Is Us star Mandy Moore pointed out to E! News while promoting Tangled: The Series, This Is Us has already been renewed for not only a second season, but a third. There's a lot more to the Pearson saga coming and Jack's death is a "monumental event for the family," Moore said.
In the episode, titled "Moonshadow," Jack heads to Cleveland in attempts to make things right with Rebecca (Moore). When viewers last saw Jack, he was in the car—drunk. Meanwhile in the present, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) all make big decisions about their futures. What else can we expect?
"Pain, grief," Moore told Kristin Dos Santos when asked to describe the feelings the finale will bring on. "I think the show is ultimately hopeful, and I feel like it leaves on that note as well, in the finale."
This Is Us' season finale airs Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
