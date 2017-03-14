We all know Jack Pearson is dead on This Is Us (unless of course this is the first article you've ever read about the show and never saw and episode, then oops, sorry), but perhaps you're focusing too much on that fact.

"The one thing you do know is Jack is dead and everybody's fascinated with knowing how, when and why," Milo Ventimiglia, the man who brings Jack to life on This Is Us, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "The thing that I keep…talking about to people is, worry about how he's living. Why he's living. Those are the moments. Don't focus on death, you want to focus on his life."