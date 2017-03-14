Jimmy Fallon made Priyanka Chopra feel right at home on The Tonight Show Monday.

"I was talking to you backstage," the NBC host began, "and you said you were a little homesick."

"Yes. Today I was very, very homesick. Today is the big festival of Holi. Happy Holi to everyone celebrating, by the way!" the Quantico actress, 34, said. "Holi is the Hindu festival of evoking spring, celebrating spring, triumph of good over evil, and it's just a big party with lots of colors."

Chopra then filled Fallon in on the basics. "You have colored powder and you color each other," she explained. "There are a lot of other various elements involved in this big party." After he shared a photo from a previous celebration, Fallon said, "How fun is that? It's like a giant rave."