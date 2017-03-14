"I was talking to you backstage," the NBC host began, "and you said you were a little homesick."
"Yes. Today I was very, very homesick. Today is the big festival of Holi. Happy Holi to everyone celebrating, by the way!" the Quantico actress, 34, said. "Holi is the Hindu festival of evoking spring, celebrating spring, triumph of good over evil, and it's just a big party with lots of colors."
Chopra then filled Fallon in on the basics. "You have colored powder and you color each other," she explained. "There are a lot of other various elements involved in this big party." After he shared a photo from a previous celebration, Fallon said, "How fun is that? It's like a giant rave."
"It almost is," said Chopra, who was born in Jharkhand. "It's crazy music. It has this special drink made of milk and almonds and magical substances...which make you enjoy the colors a lot more." Fallon grinned and told Chopra, "OK, we're on the same page. I get what you're saying."
It was then that Fallon revealed he had a surprise in store for Chopra. "I didn't want you to be homesick, because we love you here at The Tonight Show, so I brought a tray of paint and we made the drink [Thandai]. We don't have the magical substances," he said. "I thought it would be fun if maybe I just painted your face." Chopra agreed, telling him, "This is going to get fun!"
"You can paint my face. Yeah, do it!" the actress assured Fallon. "But I'm going to paint yours." That was an understatement. Fallon was taken aback by just how spirited Chopra was as she colored his face. "Oh, my! You're really going for it. What is wrong with you? I can't even see!" he laughed. "What are you doing? You are insane! You really went for it! You went for it, man!"
