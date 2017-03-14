Nick Viall picked a winner.

Following the highly anticipated finale of The Bachelor Monday night, the reality star reunited with his secret fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, for their first test as future Mr. and Mrs.—Jimmy Kimmel's Newly Engaged Game.

The late-night host took the duo to task with a series of questions meant to test their knowledge of each other. In order to win useful household items like a panini press and cherry pitter, they had to write the correct answer on their card and reveal it to the audience. Let the games begin!