Ewan McGregor Has Never Seen the Original Beauty and the Beast

Sacré bleu!

Unlike Emma Watson, who watched Beauty and the Beast dozens of times in the '90s, Ewan McGregor has never seen Disney's animated film. The revelation took Stephen Colbert by surprise on The Late Show Monday, as McGregor plays the candelabra Lumière (a.k.a. Beast's maître d) in Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' live-action adaptation of the classic musical.

To play the part, McGregor first wore a motion capture suit. "We did the balls thing for a day, just to get my movements, so Lumière could feel a bit like me, I guess," the actor said. "Then I recorded my dialogue with Sir Ian McKellen. We did it together in a recording studio. He plays the clock—uh, Cogsworth? Thank God you were here, because I couldn't remember his name."

How does one forget Cogsworth's name? "I have children. You have four daughters, right?" Colbert asked his famous guest. "Surely you knew this musical before you took the job, right?"