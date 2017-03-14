Say hello to Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer's little girl!

Murray announced the birth of his daughter via social media Monday by sharing a photo of the newborn holding his finger. "Don't worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I'm already yours & I'll never let go," the 35-year-old actor told his Instagram followers. "I've now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys."

The newborn joins a 21-month-old big brother, whose name has never been revealed, either. Other details, including her birthdate, measurements and weight, are also being kept private.