Say hello to Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer's little girl!
Murray announced the birth of his daughter via social media Monday by sharing a photo of the newborn holding his finger. "Don't worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I'm already yours & I'll never let go," the 35-year-old actor told his Instagram followers. "I've now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys."
The newborn joins a 21-month-old big brother, whose name has never been revealed, either. Other details, including her birthdate, measurements and weight, are also being kept private.
The actors, who have been together since 2014, announced Roemer's second pregnancy in November. The following month, the dad-to-be told E! News how they were preparing for her arrival. "It's incredible. I'm shaking in my boots," he said. "I did one—awesome. Now I've got it down to the science." At the time, the One Tree Hill actor confessed he and his wife had yet to pick a name. "We're really struggling, not gonna lie. I don't know if it's because every man, that's their little princess, that's their little girl, and what could ever be good enough for them?"
And if they didn't settle on a name in time, Murray reckoned they'd figure something out in the eleventh hour. "It may be one of those last-second moments where we've already left the hospital and we go, 'You know what you are? You look like a Cleetus,'" he joked. "'Cleetus Jr.!'"