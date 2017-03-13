Raven may have been dumped by Nick on tonight's finale of The Bachelor, but paradise is still in her future.

With help from the lady herself, Chris Harrison announced that Nick's runner-up, Raven Gates, is the first official cast member of season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

"If anything, I know that if Nick can go to Paradise and do this experience and find love, then I can too," the boutique owner said on After the Final Rose, following Nick's proposal to Vanessa Grimaldi.

There seemed to be no real hard feelings between her and Nick when they sat down together tonight. She told him she was happy for him and happy that he wasn't rejected, and that she could see he and Vanessa clearly had a lot of passion for each other.