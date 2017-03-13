Raven may have been dumped by Nick on tonight's finale of The Bachelor, but paradise is still in her future.
With help from the lady herself, Chris Harrison announced that Nick's runner-up, Raven Gates, is the first official cast member of season four of Bachelor in Paradise.
"If anything, I know that if Nick can go to Paradise and do this experience and find love, then I can too," the boutique owner said on After the Final Rose, following Nick's proposal to Vanessa Grimaldi.
There seemed to be no real hard feelings between her and Nick when they sat down together tonight. She told him she was happy for him and happy that he wasn't rejected, and that she could see he and Vanessa clearly had a lot of passion for each other.
Vanessa and Nick also both sat in the hot seat, and Vanessa said one of her biggest regrets was not having watched a full season of the show before becoming a contestant.
She also admitted that she had treated her relationship with Nick as a real relationship, without taking the world of the show into consideration, and that she and Nick haven't had a perfect relationship since the show.
"I love him, we love each other, but there have been days that have been difficult," she said.
As for whether or not they'll be married any time soon, Vanessa said, "We're taking baby steps."
"You know, I think we're still in the process of getting to know each other," she said. "I mean, we still have things to figure out, but we're very optimistic about what the future holds."
ABC
The plan, for now, is for Vanessa to move to the US with Nick while putting together a charity for people with learning disabilities.
Meanwhile, Nick heads to Dancing with the Stars next week, and even Vanessa is excited about it.
"You know, it's not like he's done Dancing four times, so it's something that we're both starting together," she said.
"My parents taught me that things are going to happen, and you have to be able to face your fears together, and you have to face your challenges, and there'll be ups and downs and compromise," Nick said. "I know Vanessa and I are willing to do that, and so that's all we can ask of each other."
The Bachelorette debuts May 22, and Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer on ABC.