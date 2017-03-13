Goodbye Orange County and hello Nashville.

Just a few short days after news broke that Rachel Bilson would be joining the CMT series, The O.C. star got a warm welcome from a familiar face on set.

In a new Instagram post, fans learned that Chris Carmack was more than excited to share the same stage as his former co-star.

"'Welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee,'" Rachel shared on Instagram. "@realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt."

As die-hard fans know, Chris appeared in The O.C. for two years alongside Rachel. His role would end in 2004 or three years before the series finale.