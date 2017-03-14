The artist-actor-author-activist, who released his 11th studio album, Black America Again, last year and is currently on the big screen in John Wick 2 (he jokes that the key to fitting it all in is spending less time on Instagram) launched the Common Ground Foundation to empower underprivileged youth and has also been involved with animal rights, HIV/AIDS awareness and a multitude of political causes.

Obviously Common feels that it's important to use his voice to give back—and he says that he's heartened by the state of activism today. Asked if he ever gets frustrated with the amount of work that needs to be done, he said he's actually more motivated than ever now.

"My character is...when times are getting rough, I'm going to have to rise above, be stronger and be smarter," he says. "I look at these times and I'm motivated and inspired to do more."

He admits that it's possible to lose focus when life is giving you more lemonade than lemons. "You forget that people are experiencing things that are tough," he says, "so for me, I'm motivated in these times more than anything."

Common cited the Women's March as a recent source of inspiration, as well as "conversations I've had with people from different walks of life. People are talking about things that are more socially conscious and being aware, and spreading love to each other more than I've ever experienced in my life."

Going by what he's seen lately, "I just know that we as people in America have the fight in us, we have the love and the strength to rise and progress, and to move forward."