Man, what a finale! Who would have thought that in the end, both Raven and Vanessa would dump Nick, and then he would run off with Andi Dorfman, and then Chris Harrison would propose to Corinne Olympios?!

Unfortunately, our fan fiction ending did not occur, and Nick ended up proposing to one of his final two. Despite his and his mom's strange concerns that if he proposed, his chosen lady might not say yes, Vanessa Grimaldi did, in fact, say yes.

But first, Nick and Vanessa had to pretend to be excited to get relationship and fertility advice from Santa Claus in a secluded cabin in the middle of nowhere.