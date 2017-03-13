Marlow Alice Cross is one lucky little lady!

Weeks after Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcomed their first child together, the new mom was back on Instagram Monday to reveal their daughter's name. This wasn't any 'ole announcement, though. In fact, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star has Hillary Clintonto thank for making it happen.

The former presidential candidate penned a note to baby Marlow on her birthday, dated February 15, 2017.

"Dear Marlow," the message reads, "Happy Birthday! Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton."