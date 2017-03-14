Step 1: Cover the dates in warm water and leave to soak for 10 minutes to soften.

Step 2: In a food processor, blend the walnuts and cacao powder until the nuts are finely ground.

Step 3: Drain the soaked dates, squeeze out any excess water and add to the food processor with the vanilla extract. Process until the mixture sticks together and forms a ball, adding up to 2 tablespoons of water, if desired, for moister brownies.

Step 4: Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper and press the brownie mixture into the pan.

Step 5: Cover the pan with plastic wrap and place in the fridge to chill for at least 2 hours or until set. Cut the mixture into 16 squares to serve.

Step 6: The brownies can be kept in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 2 weeks.