Is This the Next Big Jeans Trend? Kendall Jenner Says Yes

ESC: Kendall Jenner

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Who even hems anymore?

Cuffed denim is making a serious comeback. This season—thanks to style stars like Kendall Jenner—the key to the perfect fitting jeans isn't a trip to the seamstress, but rather a simple roll of the wrist (well, in most cases, the jeans come pre-rolled...but still).

So jump on this new, budding trend's bandwagon (because before you know it everyone and their moms will be wearing them), and invest in a stylin' pair

Even Kate Bosworth's doing it!

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

ESC: Kate Bosworth

RR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

What are you waiting for?

ESC: Thassia Naves

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Become an extreme-cuffer like blogger Thássia Naves and get shopping all our spring favorites already!

Your tailor won't be happy about it, but your bank account will.

