Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Married

Love is in the Hollywood air.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie managed to pull off what so many celebrities can't accomplish: They got married in private.

A rep for the Hollywood actress confirmed the marriage news to E! News Monday evening. No other details were provided including the date of the wedding.

Back in January, E! News headed to the Sundance Film Festival and chatted with the couple about wedding planning before the premiere of their new comedy The Little Hours.

When our very own Marc Malkin asked about James Franco's late-night confession that the wedding would be happening "early this year," Dave sounded off with his signature humor.