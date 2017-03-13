Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Married

Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images
Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images
Love is in the Hollywood air.
Dave Franco and Alison Brie managed to pull off what so many celebrities can't accomplish: They got married in private.
A rep for the Hollywood actress confirmed the marriage news to E! News Monday evening. No other details were provided including the date of the wedding.
Back in January, E! News headed to the Sundance Film Festival and chatted with the couple about wedding planning before the premiere of their new comedy The Little Hours.
When our very own Marc Malkin asked about James Franco's late-night confession that the wedding would be happening "early this year," Dave sounded off with his signature humor.
"He doesn't know anything," he shared with us. "He doesn't know what he's talking about. Who knows when it's going to be? Hopefully soon. Hopefully early this year, but again we're very lax about the whole planning."
When reminded about his openness about possibly eloping, he cracked, "We will probably still elope."
Back in August of 2015, E! News exclusively confirmed that the two Hollywood stars were engaged. While walking the red carpet of her movie Sleeping With Other People, Brie turned heads with her Irene Neuwirth-designed engagement ring.
"He's a sweetheart—and very handsome," Brie previously gushed to E! News.
Ever since they reportedly started dating in early 2012, the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. In fact, they're so private that it's rare to find photos of the twosome together.
Ultimately, congratulations are absolutely in order to the couple on their new relationship status.
People was first to report the news.