Too many runs down the double black diamond trail, Prince William?

The Duke of Cambridge was noticeably absent from Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Britain's largest interfaith gathering attended by many members of the royal family. This highly-publicized event comes after William was photographed enjoying a ski trip in the Swiss Alps with some of his closest buddies over the weekend.

William was all smiles as he hit the slopes in a teal-colored winter coat, also appearing next Prince George's godfather Guy Pelly, and close friends Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade on a ski lift. It appears as if Kate Middletonand their two little ones did not tag along for the getaway.