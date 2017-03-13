Spoiler alert: Broad City's Ilana Glazer tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, David Rooklin!
The TV star got married to the scientist late last month, according to multiple reports, but word of the couple's nuptials didn't catch on until just now.
So how come the 29-year-old comedian's big day is just not making the news? Well, her pal and well-known podcaster Phoebe Robinson posted a sweet photo of the loved-up duo (and newlyweds) on Instagram and congratulated them on their exciting news.
"Belated congrats to these beautiful [angels] on getting hitched. Love you hard and deep," Robinson wrote before adding, "You're truly relationship goals and inspire me."
One local news report indicated that Rooklin and Glazer became husband and wife in front of a very intimate crowd of close friends and family at City Hall in New York City.
While Glazer's kept her relationship largely out of the public eye, what we do know is that the two actually met back in college when they both attended New York University.
Congratulations to the happy couple on their exciting wedding news, and for all the B.C. fans out there, we'd like to extend a proper #YasQueen to the blushing bride!