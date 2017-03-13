Spoiler alert: Broad City's Ilana Glazer tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, David Rooklin!

The TV star got married to the scientist late last month, according to multiple reports, but word of the couple's nuptials didn't catch on until just now.

So how come the 29-year-old comedian's big day is just not making the news? Well, her pal and well-known podcaster Phoebe Robinson posted a sweet photo of the loved-up duo (and newlyweds) on Instagram and congratulated them on their exciting news.