You're Doing It Wrong: Color Correcting Makeup

Dark circles under the eye, acne scars and pigmentation are reasons concealer exists.

Here's the problem: Using too much concealer can take away from natural-looking makeup, but not using enough will keep those pesky spots visible. What's a girl to do? Color correct.

Just ask Gregory Arlt, the celebrity makeup artist responsible for the flawless faces of Gwen StefaniAngelina Jolie and This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. "If you truly need color-correcting, think color theory. On lighter skin tones, under the eye can appear a bit purple. Peach cancels purple. Using a peach-based concealer will covers those dark circles," he told E! News. "On darker skin tones, if there are brown spots, I would try something more orange-based. It literally erases those spots."

How to Find the Best Color-Correcting Product for Your Skin:

Step 1: Select the color of your skin's undertones. (What color are your dark spots?)

Step 2: Use our "Color Correcting Makeup Guide" to find the complementary color.

Step 3: Find products that are based in that hue.

ESC: Color Correcting

Looking for the right product? We've got you covered with all of the shades below.

ESC: Color-Correcting Makeup

MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette, $40

ESC: Color-Correcting Makeup

e.l.f. Color Correcting Stick, $4

ESC: Color-Correcting Makeup

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB 3 in 1 Superfruit Color Correcting Cushion, $36

ESC: Color-Correcting Makeup

Double Duty Beauty Color Your World Color-Correcting Palette, $32

What's your experience with color-correcting makeup? Tell us below! 

