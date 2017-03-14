You're Doing It Wrong: Color Correcting Makeup

Dark circles under the eye, acne scars and pigmentation are reasons concealer exists.

Here's the problem: Using too much concealer can take away from natural-looking makeup, but not using enough will keep those pesky spots visible. What's a girl to do? Color correct.

Just ask Gregory Arlt, the celebrity makeup artist responsible for the flawless faces of Gwen Stefani, Angelina Jolie and This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. "If you truly need color-correcting, think color theory. On lighter skin tones, under the eye can appear a bit purple. Peach cancels purple. Using a peach-based concealer will covers those dark circles," he told E! News. "On darker skin tones, if there are brown spots, I would try something more orange-based. It literally erases those spots."