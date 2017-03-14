Viewers of the Today show have always sensed an undeniable joy in Hoda Kotb.

Whether sharing family memories centered around her young nieces, dancing like nobody's watching on the plaza or sipping a cocktail at 10 a.m. with BFF Kathie Lee Gifford, the daytime co-host has been adding a dose of fun into the mornings for more than nine years.

But when news recently broke that Hoda had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy on Valentine's Day, a whole new level of happiness emerged.

"Can you believe I have a daughter?" she shared on the morning show. "I didn't know that my heart could feel like this. I just didn't. With all the love I've ever had in my life—and I've had the best love—I've never ever imagined I could feel this."

While Hoda has been enjoying maternity leave, fans of the best-selling author have been receiving details about how the new mom is adjusting to life with her newborn.