Viewers of the Today show have always sensed an undeniable joy in Hoda Kotb.
Whether sharing family memories centered around her young nieces, dancing like nobody's watching on the plaza or sipping a cocktail at 10 a.m. with BFF Kathie Lee Gifford, the daytime co-host has been adding a dose of fun into the mornings for more than nine years.
But when news recently broke that Hoda had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy on Valentine's Day, a whole new level of happiness emerged.
"Can you believe I have a daughter?" she shared on the morning show. "I didn't know that my heart could feel like this. I just didn't. With all the love I've ever had in my life—and I've had the best love—I've never ever imagined I could feel this."
While Hoda has been enjoying maternity leave, fans of the best-selling author have been receiving details about how the new mom is adjusting to life with her newborn.
Courtesy of Hoda Kotb
"Her beautiful mama is just handling it in stride. She just rocks," Savannah Guthrie shared on Today earlier this week after enjoying her first meeting with the mother-daughter duo. "She's not watching right now. I don't think she's turned her TV on. She's in the baby zone."
Other co-hosts couldn't help but explain the additional happiness Hoda is showcasing ever since she added mother to her long list of accomplishments.
"That's pure joy right there. That's Hoda almost every day but also now with this little girl Haley Joy in her life, it's amplified, bursting with pride," Willie Geist shared as pictures of Hoda and her daughter played on the screen. "She radiates happiness and joy and love."
Jenna Bush Hager added, "She is one of the most joyful people I've ever met. When people ask, 'Oh, is Hoda really like that?' I'm like 150 percent and then you meet her, you see this baby with her and it's a whole other level."
People
While Hoda has yet to reveal Haley Joy's entire face, she recently posed for photos with her "Valentine's Baby" for a spread in People magazine. At the same time, she opened up about how she was feeling in this new chapter of her life.
"It's one of those things where you think you've done it all, you think you've felt it all, but I just didn't know that this kind of love existed," she shared with the publication. "I wake up sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, I have a baby!' But it feels totally real."
Since the news broke, celebrities including Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Wendy Williams and Gayle King have sent personal gifts.
Goldie Hawn, Kris Jenner and Carrie Underwood are just some of the stars who have also left heartfelt comments on social media.
"I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have…You know why Hoda? Because you're beloved," Kathie Lee shared through tears when the news was announced. "Everybody loves you. You have so much to give other people and we're so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it."
As Hoda continues her motherhood journey with longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman, those closest to her have no doubt that she will continue to excel in more ways than one.
"This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world," Matt Lauer previously said. "You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine."
"I guess if you've been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing's more real," Hoda later shared. "Nothing."
