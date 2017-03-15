Makeup is not one size fits all…unless, of course, you're talking about the color orange. (Yes, really. Here us out.)

"Orange is such a flattering makeup color for spring and summer and it literally looks good on everyone," noted celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim. But there are tons of variations, from earthier rust shades to more intense red-orange hues. And it doesn't matter if you're pale or extra tan, this color family looks good on us all. Don't believe it? Here are a few celebs that have donned different shades of orange in all the right ways.

If you're usually a low-key makeup girl, Karlie Kloss' look is a good way to dip your toe in the orange-makeup pool. For a fresh take on red lips, simply swap your rose color for a coral one. "What I like most about this look is how sheer it is overall—that's what gives it that modern, fresh feel," explained Suzie. In other words, leave your eyes alone (subtle liner and a shimmery shadow is all you need) and finish your look with a punchy orange blush just on the apples of your cheeks. "Don't forget to blend, that sheer look is what makes it youthful," said the pro.