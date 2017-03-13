"Are you ready to be Lashed?"

It's the big question Blac Chyna is raising to her fans and followers in a new (and spooky) video.

On Monday afternoon, the reality star took to social media and teased an exciting new line of products from her business known as Lashed Cosmetics.

Instead of a standard photo or caption, however, Chyna decided to release a mysterious new clip that puts one woman in danger after she fails to reveal where the new products are.

"I told you I don't know," the beauty shared to an unknown man who grabs her by the throat. "You want me to take your life?" the aggressor replied.