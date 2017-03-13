"Are you ready to be Lashed?"
It's the big question Blac Chyna is raising to her fans and followers in a new (and spooky) video.
On Monday afternoon, the reality star took to social media and teased an exciting new line of products from her business known as Lashed Cosmetics.
Instead of a standard photo or caption, however, Chyna decided to release a mysterious new clip that puts one woman in danger after she fails to reveal where the new products are.
"I told you I don't know," the beauty shared to an unknown man who grabs her by the throat. "You want me to take your life?" the aggressor replied.
"What's in the Box," Chyna captioned the new video. "Find out now @LashedCosmetics."
For those late to the party, Lashed Cosmetics includes lash extensions, makeup, teeth whitening, body wax and more beauty items. Chyna also has a Lashed Salon in Encino, Calif.
Putting business aside, Chyna had quite the busy weekend with her children Dream Kardashian and King Cairo.
On Saturday, the mother-of-two stepped out with her son for a fun evening at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at University of Southern California's Galen Center.
One day later, Chyna and her baby girl kicked off spring in matching striped swimsuits. "Dreammmmmm," the E! star shared on Instagram with the candid mother-daughter moment.
