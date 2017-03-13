And just like that, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance is turning into a real home run.
Just one week ago, news broke that the singer and former professional baseball player were dating and testing the waters in a "very new" romance.
One private weekend getaway to the Bahamas later and these two appear to be getting a bit more serious.
"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "They went from zero to 100 really quick."
So what helped turn this not-so-serious relationship into something more? According to an insider, the pair has mutual friends who assisted in setting them up. These friends also think they are the "perfect match" partly because they are both grown adults.
"Jennifer likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age," our source shared. "Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him."
This weekend, photographers captured the two traveling to the ultra-exclusive Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Abaco Islands. They were also seen relaxing on a private seafront villa before Jennifer snapped a photo of the twosome together on Instagram stories.
Away from any cameras, a source says Alex surprised the Shades of Blue star with a few different events during this weekend. "This very likely may turn into a relationship," our source added.
Back in February, Alex and Jennifer's paths crossed when the former New York Yankees player attended one of the singer's "All I Have" shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
A separate source revealed the duo had been spending time together in Miami where Jennifer is recording her Spanish album.
Is Jennifer on her way to loving again? Stay tuned!