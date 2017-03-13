And just like that, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance is turning into a real home run.

Just one week ago, news broke that the singer and former professional baseball player were dating and testing the waters in a "very new" romance.

One private weekend getaway to the Bahamas later and these two appear to be getting a bit more serious.

"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "They went from zero to 100 really quick."

So what helped turn this not-so-serious relationship into something more? According to an insider, the pair has mutual friends who assisted in setting them up. These friends also think they are the "perfect match" partly because they are both grown adults.