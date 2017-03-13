FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Before there was Suits, there was 90210.
With actress Meghan Markle now in an official relationship with Prince Harry, a deep dive into her career was bound to happen. Before she nailed a lead role in the hit USA series, it turns out Markle had a cameo on the CW's reboot of 90210—and a risqué cameo at that. Thanks to a resurfaced clip, fans can now see Markle getting frisky in the show's pilot episode.
In the scene, Markle's character Wendy is giving oral sex to Ethan (Dustin Milligan) in the car while parked in the school's parking lot. Bringing the shock value to the next level, however, was the moment when Annie Wilson (Shanae Grimes) caught the duo because Ethan was dating Naomi Clark (AnnaLynne McCord) at the time.
The emergence of this clip comes on the heels of Markle's romantic getaway vacation with the royal to Jamaica to celebrate Harry's best friend's wedding. The couple was photographed looking happy to be together while enjoying a conversation at their assigned table.
Meghan looked chic and glowing in a navy, floral maxi dress, while Harry opted for a white shirt and dark slacks. Given how elated they appeared to be, we're sure Markle's project from 2008 won't ruffle their feathers, but who knows what Queen Elizabeth II will think!
In the meantime, Markle is taking a break from filming Suits, as it wrapped in November. Now she's back in Toronto working on her fitness, especially yoga. The 35-year-old American actress was spotted out and about in the Canadian city Saturday while bundled up in an olive green fur-lined parka, black leggings and black knee-high boots and holding a yoga mat.
Unfortunately, Harry wasn't pictured with her.